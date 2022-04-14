      Weather Alert

Former President Trump Aide Stephen Miller To Speak To Jan. 6th Panel

Apr 14, 2022 @ 12:08pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump aide Stephen Miller will appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

That’s according to two people familiar with the matter.

It’s unclear whether Miller will appear Thursday in person or virtually.

Miller hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

Miller was a senior adviser for policy during President Donald Trump’s administration and a central figure in many of the Republican’s policy decisions.

Miller had resisted previous efforts by the committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a committee subpoena for his phone records.

The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

