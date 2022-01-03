      Breaking News
Lincoln-Way Schools Go To Remote Learning

Former President Trump And Two Eldest Children Subpoenaed By N.Y. Attorney General

Jan 3, 2022 @ 11:26am

NEW YORK (AP) – New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in a court filing Monday that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

