Former President Trump Arrives At Florida Courthouse For Hearing On Whether To Dismiss His Classified Documents Case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for President, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump and his aides are bracing for a potential indictment in the classified documents investigation as prosecutors handling the probe were spotted at a Miami courthouse where a grand jury has been hearing from witnesses. Trump's lawyers have been told that he is a target of the investigation, the clearest indication yet that criminal charges could be coming soon, according to one person familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is at the federal courthouse in Florida, where a judge is hearing arguments on whether to dismiss the criminal case accusing the former president of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House.

The motorcade carrying the 2024 Republican presumptive presidential nominee arrived Thursday morning shortly before the hearing was set to begin before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

It’s unclear when Cannon might rule, but the outcome will determine whether the case proceeds.

It’s one of four criminal cases Trump is facing as he campaigns to return to the White House.