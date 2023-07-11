1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former President Trump Can Be Held Liable In Writer’s Defamation Lawsuit After Justice Department Reverses Course

July 11, 2023 6:34PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department has reversed its position that Donald Trump can’t be held personally liable for remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he was president when he made the comments.

The department filed a letter Tuesday with the judge presiding over a lawsuit columnist E. Jean Carroll filed in Manhattan federal court in 2020 and said it no longer has “sufficient basis” to conclude that Trump in his statements about Carroll’s claims was motivated by more than an insignificant desire to serve the U.S. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately comment.

Popular Posts

1

Illinois' New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st
2

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
3

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
4

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital
5

A GoFundMe Page Set Up For The Family Of Chicago Woman Killed On I-55 In Bolingbrook

Recent Posts