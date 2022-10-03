1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former President Trump Files $475 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

October 3, 2022 5:54PM CDT
Share
Former President Trump Files $475 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

NEW YORK (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has gone to court against CNN, a familiar target when he was president.

He’s seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network’s reports are trying to short-circuit any future political campaign.

There was no immediate comment from the network.

His lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, focuses primarily on use of the term “The Big Lie” about Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election.

Reportedly, new CNN chief Chris Licht has told his personnel to avoid use of the phrase because it adheres too closely to charges made by Democrats.

Popular Posts

1

Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
2

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
3

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
4

Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet
5

Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program

Recent Posts