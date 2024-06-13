Former President Trump Returning To Capitol Hill To Meet With Republican Lawmakers, A First Since Jan. 6 Attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is making a triumphant return to Capitol Hill to meet with House and Senate Republicans for the first time since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

GOP lawmakers find themselves newly energized and reinvigorated by Trump’s bid to retake the White House.

This is despite the federal charges against Trump for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and his recent guilty verdict in an unrelated hush money trial.

He is expected to visit House and then Senate Republican campaign headquarters near the Capitol to discuss party priorities.

It’s his first as the party’s presumptive nominee.

He’s also speaking at the Business Roundtable.