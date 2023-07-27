Former President Trump Says His Lawyers Have Met With Prosecutors Ahead Of Possible 2020 Election Indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have met with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team ahead of a potential indictment over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter, who said the Thursday meeting included Trump lawyer John Lauro.

Trump himself has confirmed the meeting in a post on his Truth Social network.

Trump earlier this month was informed by Smith’s office that he was a target of the Justice Department’s investigation, suggesting an indictment could come soon.

The investigation has focused on the turbulent two-month period after Trump lost the November 2020 election.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment.