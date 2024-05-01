1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former President Trump Says States Should Decide On Prosecuting Women For Abortions, Has No Comment On Abortion Pill

April 30, 2024 7:00PM CDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says it should be left up to the states whether they want to prosecute women for getting abortions or whether to monitor their pregnancies.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee declined to comment on access to the abortion pill mifepristone, which has been embroiled in an intense legal battle.

The comments, published Tuesday in Time magazine, are consistent with Trump’s recent attempts to seek a more cautious stance on the issue, which has become a vulnerability for Republicans and has driven turnout for Democrats.

