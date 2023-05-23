Former President Trump To Appear Via Video As Judge Reinforces Ban On Attacking Witnesses

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal case is holding a hybrid hearing to make sure that the former president is aware of new rules barring him from using evidence to attack witnesses.

Trump won’t have to show up to court for Tuesday’s hearing at a Manhattan courthouse.

Instead, the Republican will be connected by video conference, with his face beamed onto courtroom TV monitors.

His lawyers and prosecutors must still appear in person.

The judge agreed to the extra step of personally instructing Trump on the restrictions after listing them May 8 in what’s known as a protective order.

Trump pleaded not guilty and says the prosecution is politically motivated.