Former President Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

A terrifying scene unfolded at a rally held for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania Saturday, sending people taking cover and the Secret Service rushing to the former president. Mr. Trump ducked behind the podium on stage, agents covered him and he was whisked him to a waiting vehicle. And as ABC’s Alex Stone tells us – the investigation is now underway:

“This will be investigated as an assassination attempt, we are told quote – until it is not according to a source, until something tells them that it is something else. But at this point it is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

The campaign of the presumptive Republican Presidential nominee has said in a statement that he is fine and is being checked out a local medical facility. The District Attorney of Butler County – Richard Goldinger – told ABC News that one bystander is confirmed dead – and possibly a second bystander confirmed dead as well. He also says the shooter is dead. ABC News has been told that the incident is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt. President Biden responded to the shooting Saturday night.

Biden said, “The Trump rally is a rally that he should have been able to conduct it peacefully without any problem. But the idea, the idea, that there’s political violence, violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody.”