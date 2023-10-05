1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former President Trump’s Lawyers Seek To Postpone His Classified Documents Trial Until After 2024 Election

October 5, 2023 12:11PM CDT
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a judge to postpone his Florida classified documents trial until after next year’s presidential election.

The lawyers say they haven’t received all the records they need to prepare Trump’s defense.

The trial on charges of illegally hoarding classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is among four criminal cases the Republican ex-president faces.

The trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024.

The defense lawyers argued in a motion late Wednesday a postponement is necessary because of scheduling conflicts and because of what they say are delays in obtaining and reviewing the classified records cited in the indictment. Prosecutors deny delaying the production of evidence in the case.

