Former Republican Congressman Says He’ll Vote For Biden

June 27, 2024 6:21AM CDT
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is crossing party lines.  The one-time Illinois lawmaker posted a video to social media yesterday, announcing that he will be backing President Biden in the November election.
Kinzinger described former President Donald Trump as a direct threat to every fundamental American value.  He added that he doesn’t agree with Biden on everything but he trusts that he will preserve the country’s democracy.

