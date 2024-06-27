Former Republican Congressman Says He’ll Vote For Biden
June 27, 2024 6:21AM CDT
Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is crossing party lines. The one-time Illinois lawmaker posted a video to social media yesterday, announcing that he will be backing President Biden in the November election.
Kinzinger described former President Donald Trump as a direct threat to every fundamental American value. He added that he doesn’t agree with Biden on everything but he trusts that he will preserve the country’s democracy.