1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former Shorewood Resident Makes Threats Against Joliet Mayor

August 16, 2023 7:53AM CDT
Share
Former Shorewood Resident Makes Threats Against Joliet Mayor
Will County Adult Detention Center mug shot from an arrest April 13, 2022

An arrest warrant issued for a homeless man whose last known address was in Shorewood for threatening Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

According to Will County prosecutors, 35 year old Quinton Picket left a threatening voicemail on the phone of the Country Club Hills Police Department on August 5. The message was a threat to kill Joliet Mayor D’Arcy.

The mug shot above is from April 13, 2022. Picket was arrested for driving without a license or insurance by Shorewood police. Bond was set at $2,000 and he was not released until May 31st.

Bail set at $75,000. Picket is not in custody and there is no known employment or address for him.

 

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
3

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook
4

The Owners Of Two Local Restaurants Close Their Doors
5

Obituary: Voice Of Joliet

Recent Posts