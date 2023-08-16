Former Shorewood Resident Makes Threats Against Joliet Mayor

An arrest warrant issued for a homeless man whose last known address was in Shorewood for threatening Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

According to Will County prosecutors, 35 year old Quinton Picket left a threatening voicemail on the phone of the Country Club Hills Police Department on August 5. The message was a threat to kill Joliet Mayor D’Arcy.

The mug shot above is from April 13, 2022. Picket was arrested for driving without a license or insurance by Shorewood police. Bond was set at $2,000 and he was not released until May 31st.

Bail set at $75,000. Picket is not in custody and there is no known employment or address for him.