Former State Senator Sandoval Dies From COVID-19 Complications
FILE - In this March 25, 2014 file photo, Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Cicero, speaks during a news conference at the Illinois state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate is urging Gov. Bruce Rauner to reject a presidential call to send National Guard troops to help secure the U.S.-Mexican border. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 33-22 Thursday, April 12, 2018, to adopt a resolution urging the GOP governor not to comply if President Donald Trump makes a request. Sandoval sponsored the resolution a day after Rauner said he'd deploy troops if the Republican president asks. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
An attorney for former state Senator Martin Sandoval says his client has died from complications of COVID-19. Sandoval died Saturday, one of 208 COVID-19-related deaths reported that day. Sandoval faced prison after pleading guilty in a bribery scandal. Prosecutors say Sandoval was taking bribes from red-light camera company SafeSpeed. His attorney says Sandoval “cared deeply about his community and did a great deal of good” despite the mistakes he made.