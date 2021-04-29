Former Teacher Charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor
Will County Courthouse/ss
Joliet Police have announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for a former teacher after allegedly engaging in what authorities have described as “inappropriate communication with a minor.” A Will County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy M. Hylka in the amount of $100,000 for the charges of Traveling to Meet a Child and Grooming. Hylka had been teaching at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport and was a youth minister at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet and the Cathedral of St. Raymond in Joliet. The Diocese of Joliet announced yesterday that he would not be returning to the schools after learning of the accusations.