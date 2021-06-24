      Weather Alert

Former Teacher Pleads Not Guilty in Will County Court

Jun 24, 2021 @ 12:50pm
Jeremy Hylka

A former Joliet school teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a child was in a Will County Courtroom on Thursday morning. Jeremy Hylka pled Not Guilty to charges of traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child (2 counts), solicitation to meet a child and grooming. Hylka is accused of traveling to a Joliet McDonald’s on the night of April 27th believing he was meeting a minor for sexual purposes. After learning of the incident, his employer the Diocese of Joliet, terminated his contract. He had been teaching at St. Joseph’s in Lockport. Hylka spent several days at Silver Oak Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox after the incident became public. He eventually surrendered to Joliet Police.

His next Will County court date will be on July 2nd.

Popular Posts
Will County Executive appoints 9, reappoints 6 to boards and commissions
The Last Pancake Served At Joliet's IHOP Restaurant
Illinois Governor Offering 10 Million-Dollars For Vaccine Lottery
Tinley Park Man Arrested For Indecent Solicitation of A Minor
Tornado Rips Through Western Suburbs Of Chicago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On