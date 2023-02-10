1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former Vice President Pence Subpoenaed By Special Counsel Probing Former President Trump

February 9, 2023 6:49PM CST
Share
Former Vice President Pence Subpoenaed By Special Counsel Probing Former President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the subpoena who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday to discuss a sensitive issue.

The subpoena to Pence as part of the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith was served in recent days.

The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence considers launching a 2024 presidential bid against Trump.

Popular Posts

1

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
2

Will County Restaurant Owner Fined for Violating Labor Laws
3

Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
4

Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet
5

ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55

Recent Posts