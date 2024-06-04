Former Will County Coroner Duane Krieger Dies At 87

Former Will County Coroner Duane Krieger has passed away. Krieger worked as a radiology manager at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 35 years. He was elected Will County Coroner in 1988, serving for four years. In 1992, he joined the Joliet Area Community Hospice as CEO, the organization later became Lightways Hospice. Krieger passed away on Tuesday, May 28th. He was 87.

Duane is survived by his wife, Dolores “Dee” Krieger, nee Carpenter, his children Danette, Diane (Dave Welch) and Douglas (Kristi); his grandchildren Megan (Matthew) Hamill, Kelly (Josh) Snow, Austin (Genevieve) Welch, Abbie (Manny) Monroy, Anderson Welch, Eric and Kirsten Krieger; his great-grandchildren Ethan and Lincoln Bottoms and Nolan Welch, his brothers Dennis (Katie) and Miles (Deb). Duane was preceded in death by his parents Laurel and Vesta Krieger.

All are invited to join the family at a wake on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services are Saturday June 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Al’s Steakhouse.

In lieu of flowers, Duane’s most sincere wish was support for Lightways Hospice. Please consider a donation in his name to Lightways Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.