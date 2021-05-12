Foster Submits for Millions in Infrastructure Projects
Earlier this week Congressman Bill Foster announced the selection of nine transportations projects in the 11th District that have been submitted for funding consideration. Four of the nine projects submitted are located in Will County. They are $2 million for the reconstruction of Weber Road from 135th Street to Airport Road, $5.2 million for an extension of 143rd Street from Route 59 to Route 126, $2.7 million for the reconstruction of Gougar Road from Laraway Road to Francis Road and $2.5 million for a new Houbolt Road extension from U.S. 6 to Route 59.
Congressman Foster submitted these projects as part of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Member-designated project initiative. The Congressman’s website states that “under the new program, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has allowed Members of Congress to request direct funding for transportation and infrastructure projects that would benefit the communities they represent.” More information can be found online at wjol.com