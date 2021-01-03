      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Four Arrested After Police Chase Through Joliet

Jan 3, 2021 @ 4:13pm
Badley

A police chase in Joliet on Saturday evening led to the arrests of three adults and a juvenile. It was just after 5:30pm on January 2nd that Joliet Police were called to the the 100 block of 5th Avenue about a report of gunshots being fired. Officers discovered that a vehicle in the neighborhood had been struck by gunfire from another vehicle. Authorities were able to obtain a description of the second car and were able to locate the vehicle a short time later near Raynor Avenue and Black Road. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at which time the vehicle refused to stop, speeding away from Officers and a pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of Fiday Road and Northeast Frontage Road at which time the fleeing vehicle crashed into a vehicle that was southbound on Northeast Frontage Road. After the crash, three of the four suspects fled the vehicle on foot from Officers but were apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Officers recovered a loaded handgun magazine upon searching the vehicle.

The four individuals arrested after 21-year-old Deshaun Cockream, 21-year-old Jacob Schraer, 21-year-old Kaiyah Badley and a 17-year-old juvenile. Cockream has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon and Obstructing a Peace Officer, Schraer is facing charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon and Obstructing a Peace Officer., Badley is facing Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and the juvenile is charged with aggravated Attempted Fleeing/Eluding Police, Obstructing a Peace Officer, No Valid Driver’s License, No Valid Insurance, and multiple traffic citations.

Schraer
Cockream
Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Will County Health Department Asks Residents To Fill Out Survey For COVID-19 Vaccine
Overturned Semi Closes All Lanes of Southbound 55 after Route 126
Joliet Once Again Looking for a New City Manager
Elwood Requests "Proposed Bridge" for NorthPoint Be Dismissed