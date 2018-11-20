Four Killed In Shooting At Chicago Hospital
By Monica DeSantis
|
Nov 20, 2018 @ 5:36 AM
Chicago Police work the scene after a gunman opened fire at Mercy Hospital, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Chicago. A police spokesman said the gunman was dead, but it was not immediately clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at the hospital on the city's South Side. (AP Photo/David Banks)

A Chicago police officer, a doctor and a pharmacy resident are among the four people dead following a shooting at a Near South Side hospital. Multiple reports say Juan Lopez shot and killed emergency room doctor Tamara O’Neal in a parking lot outside Mercy Hospital yesterday over a domestic dispute. He then exchanged gunfire with police before running into the hospital, where he gunned down pharmacy resident Dayna Less and Officer Samuel Jimenez. Lopez then either shot himself or was killed by police.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Crest Hill Winter Festival This Weekend New Lenox Fire Protection District Collection Site for Toys for Tots Students Excel at Joliet District 86 Spelling Bee Visitation And Funeral For Joliet Businessman Set For This Weekend District 202 Public Hearing on Proposed $197.3 Million 2018 Property Tax Levy Joliet Window Company Donates To Middle School
Comments