Four More Rabid Bats in Will County
By Evan Bredeson
Aug 20, 2018 @ 3:59 PM

Four more bats recently captured in Will County have test positive for rabies. This now brings the total number of rabid bats discovered in 2018 to 13. The four new rabid bats were captured in Lockport, Elwood, Plainfield, and Joliet. Bats discovered in Will County need to be immediately reported to Will County Animal Control at 815-462-5633. The Will County Animal Control program maintains a 24-hour answering and emergency pick-up service for confined stray animals, injured animals, and stray biters.

