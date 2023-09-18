Four People Found Shot To Death In Romeoville Home

Police are investigating after four people were murdered inside an a Romeoville home. Authorities say they discovered two adults and two children while conducting a welfare check last night in a house in 500 block of Concord Avenue.

On Sunday night, at 8:43 p.m. the Romeoville Police Department was requested to conduct a well-being check. A member of the family did not show up for work and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day, resulting in family members becoming concerned.

All four of the deceased, as well as three dogs, were shot to death. Detectives are not investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Alberto Rolon and Zoralda Bartolomei and two children. Preliminary investigation leads police to believe this happened between 9:00 p.m. on Saturday evening and 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information should contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.