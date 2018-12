Traffic was tied up yesterday afternoon at Route 53 and 135th in Romeoville due to a nasty crash. It happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Two people are in critical condition and were transported to Good Sam hospital in Downers Grove and two people transported to Amita Hospital in Bolingbrook. One person refused treatment. Responding to the crash were Lemont, Romeoville, Northwest Homer and Lockport districts with fire, police and emergency services.