Four-Year Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By Truck

A four-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the incident happened yesterday in the 81-hundred block of South Harper. Witnesses say the youngster was out playing when he ran into the street and was hit by a vehicle that was making a right turn. The child, identified as Xyaire Askew, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was cited for failure to yield while the investigation continues.