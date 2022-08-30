Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.

In addition to the three individuals arrested, Brian Morgan, 42, of Plainfield, Illinois, has been charged for his alleged participation in the burglary operation. Morgan’s bond on this case was set at $750,000. However, Morgan is currently in prison, serving a sentence in connection to unrelated charges.

Warrants were also issued for Syed Zaidi, 41, of Romeoville and Lucas Bailey, 40, of Wilmington, Illinois. On Monday night the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested Lucas Bailey. They stated that they were aware he was in the area and that the Pro Active unit spotted Bailey in the area of Rt. 6 & 47. Bailey drove into the Aldi parking lot where he exited a vehicle and went into the ditch along Rt. 6. and hid in thick vegetation, in an attempt to avoid arrest. A search of the area eventually resulted in Bailey’s arrest.