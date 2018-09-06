Francis “Rudy” Ruettiger Gets His Due When He’s Inducted This Weekend

Francis “Rudy” Ruettiger is one of the five area athletes being inducted this weekend into the Joliet Sports Hall of Fame at the Joliet Historical Museum. Ruettiger is a powerlifter and has set numerous state, national and world records. He began lifting at the Joliet YMCA when he was approached by an Olympic weight lifter and offered to train him.

Ruettiger’s brother Daniel was the subject of the movie “Rudy” played by Sean Astin, who wants to play football at the University of Notre Dame but was too small to play college football. Daniel’s brothers including Francis were all supportive of Daniel but in the film Francis was portrayed as a villain.

You can hear these stories and more this Saturday, September 8th at the Joliet Historical Museum. Tickets are only $25. Click here for more info.

To hear the entire interview with Francis Ruettiger click below.