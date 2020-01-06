Frankfort Announces 2020 Winter on the Green Schedule
Crowds gather to watch a professional ice sculptor carve a snowflake from a block of ice at the Winter on the Green Ice Fest in 2019.
The Village of Frankfort is hosting the 26th annual Winter on the Green schedule. The Village, along with its cosponsors, will host five Winter on the Green events in January and February. The events are designed to provide free family fun outside during the cold winter months. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Events will be held on Sundays from noon until 2 PM at Breidert Green in downtown Frankfort. The 2020 festivities kick off on Sunday, January 12 and continue through February 16.
January 12 – ICE FEST sponsored by Village of Frankfort
Experience the magic when an ice sculpture unfolds before your eyes during a demonstration by a professional ice sculptor. Ride the free heated trolley through downtown Frankfort and view ice sculptures on display. Bring your camera for great photo ops!
January 19 – WINTER CARNIVAL sponsored by Frankfort Park District
Why wait until summer to enjoy an outdoor carnival? Come enjoy an afternoon with your family, friends and Frosty the Snowman! Enjoy kid-friendly carnival games and music!
January 26 – WINTER SPORTS sponsored by Frankfort Lions Club
Come play on the Green! Test your skills at ice bowling. Take the snow sled run, if you dare! Good family fun for everyone!
February 9 – VALENTINE’S WEEKEND sponsored by Frankfort Boy Scout Troop 270 and Tinley
Park-Frankfort Rotary Club Bring your Valentine sweetheart to taste a variety of chocolate fondue delicacies prepared by the Rotary Club of Tinley Park-Frankfort! Visit members of Frankfort Boy Scout Troop 270 while they demonstrate a winter campout and sample hot cobbler prepared in Dutch ovens!
February 16 – CHILI COOK-OFF sponsored by Frankfort Chamber of Commerce
Battle of the Bowl! Sample chili and vote for your favorite! Want to enter your chili in this fiery competition?
Contestant registration forms are available at www.frankfortchamber.com. Prizes awarded!
“The Winter on the Green series continues to be a favorite event in Frankfort. Each event is unique and
offers enjoyment for all ages,” commented Mayor Jim Holland.
For more information regarding each event, visit our website at www.villageoffrankfort.com under the calendar of
events.