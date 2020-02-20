Frankfort Appoints New Clerk at the February 18 Village Board Meeting
Brian Feehery took the oath of office from Mayor Holland at the February 18 Village Board Meeting
At the February 18, 2020 meeting of the Village Board, Frankfort Mayor Jim Holland announced the appointment of Brian Feehery to the vacant Village Clerk position. Mr. Feehery will serve as Village Clerk until the term expires in 2021. In January, former Village Clerk, Eugene Savaria, was appointed to the position of Trustee in the Village of Frankfort.
Mr. Feehery is a long-time resident of Frankfort. He served ten years on the Frankfort Park District Board of Commissioners. Brian and his wife, Aimee, have two children. Professionally, Brian is a Registered Nurse Case Manager. He has a BSN degree from University of St. Francis. Brian is very active in the Frankfort Community and is a founder of the Frankfort New Lenox Running Club. “Brian’s enthusiastic support for all the positive aspects of living in Frankfort will serve our community well. We thank all who applied for the clerk position and we welcome Brian to his new position,” commented Mayor Jim Holland.