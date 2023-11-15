Frankfort Armed Robbery Arrest

The Will County Sheriff’s Office announcing the recent arrest of Alexander P. Garcia (age 30) of Park Forest, Illinois regarding an armed robbery complaint.

On 09/10/2023, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Speedway gas station located at 7218 W. Lincoln Highway in Frankfort for a “hold up” alarm. When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke to an employee who stated that a Hispanic, Male, wearing a dark colored hoodie entered the store brandishing a silver handgun demanding money. The employee complied and handed over cash from inside the cash register. A total of $138 in United States Currency (USC) was given to the offender, who fled on foot from the gas station.

Deputies attempted to locate the offender but were unsuccessful. In addition, there were no witnesses that observed the suspect enter a vehicle. Deputies did however receive information that a similar armed robbery occurred ten minutes prior at a nearby Tinley Park Speedway gas station. In both incidents a similar description of the offender was given to police.

Through the use of License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras, police personnel were able to determine a suspect vehicle. Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office obtained security footage from the Speedway gas station which showed the offender have a distinguishable tattoo on his left hand. Will County Sheriff’s Detectives presented a six-person photo lineup to the Frankfort Speedway gas station employee who positively identified Alexander Garcia as the individual who robbed him at gunpoint. Detectives were also able to verify that Garcia had a tattoo on his left hand.

On 10/12/2013, the Honorable Judge Dave Carlson issued a No-Bond arrest warrant for Alexander P. Garcia regarding the offenses of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Robbery.

On 10/13/2023, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office who are also members of the United States Marshals, Great Lakes Regional Task Force were able to apprehend Alexander Garcia without incident. Detectives were able to observe the left hand of Garcia, which matched that of the image as seen in the surveillance video. Garcia is currently housed at the Will County Adult Detention Facility awaiting his next court appearance.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Tinley Park Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in this investigation.