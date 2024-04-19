Frankfort Country Market Kicks Off 2024 Season This Sunday

The Village of Frankfort will kick off the 2024 Frankfort Country Market season with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Mayor Keith Ogle and the Village Board. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 9 AM near the entrance of the Breidert Green parking lot.

The Frankfort Country Market will run every Sunday from April 21 through October 27, from 9 AM to 1 PM. Throughout the season, patrons can expect to find an impressive array of offerings, including fresh produce, cut flowers, plants, honey, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, baked goods, canned goods, hot foods, and much more. Whether you’re seeking farm-fresh ingredients for a home-cooked meal or unique artisanal creations to elevate your culinary adventures, Frankfort Country Market has something for everyone. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment each week from 10 AM to 1 PM on the Breidert Green stage.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the Frankfort Country Market for another season of community and camaraderie,” expressed Mayor Keith Ogle. “We eagerly anticipate the return of our loyal vendors and valued customers. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, we invite you to experience all that the Frankfort Country Market has to offer.”

This year, the Country Market will return to its traditional layout, spanning across the Breidert Green parking lot, Elwood parking lot, and Oak Street. Additionally, the layout will include the new 2 Smith Street parking lot, currently under construction and set to enhance the market experience during the summer and fall seasons.

Mayor Keith Ogle expressed his enthusiasm for the return to the traditional layout of the Country Market, stating “The familiar arrangement will provide a more enjoyable and convenient experience for all.”

For more information about the Frankfort Country Market, including vendor listings and entertainment schedules, please visit the Village of Frankfort’s website www.frankfortil.org.