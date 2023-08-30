Frankfort Fall Fest 2023: Street Closures and Traffic Advisory

Frankfort Fall Fest is just around the corner, bringing together the community for a weekend of festivities, entertainment, and camaraderie. As a result there will be temporary street closures, parking restrictions and traffic adjustments in effect to ensure the safety and smooth flow of activities during the fest.

Event Details:

• Event: Frankfort Fall Fest 2023

• Dates: September 2 through September 4

• Location: Downtown Frankfort

During the Frankfort Fall Fest, several streets in the downtown area will be temporarily closed to accommodate the event’s various activities, vendors, and attendees. The following street closures will be in effect from September 2 through September 4:

Street Closures:

1. White Street (Elwood to Nebraska)

2. Kansas Street (Maple to White)

3. Oak Street (Kansas to Elwood)

4. Ash, Oak, and Hickory from Kansas to Nebraska

No Parking/Restricted Parking:

1. White Street (Kansas to Elwood) – No Parking 8/30, 8/31, 9/1 between 4:00 PM – 1:00 AM

2. Kansas Street (Maple to White) – No Parking 9/1 at 3 PM. Street will be closed at 4 PM

3. Oak Street (Kansas to Elwood) – No Parking 8/30 from 4 PM – 1 AM and 8/31 at 3 PM. Street will

be closed at 4 PM

4. Ash, Oak, and Hickory from Kansas to Nebraska – No Parking 8/31 at 3 PM. Street will be closed at 4PM

5. Kansas, Elwood, Nebraska (Linden to Elsner), Center, White, Sauk Trail, Old Frankfort Way, E & W Bowen, Carpenter, Smith – Restricted Parking 9/2, 9/3, 9/4 from 8 AM to 8 PM. Other areas no parking at any time

Parade Route (9/3/23) – Street Closures/No Parking:

1. Pacific (Maple to Oak), Oak (Pacific to Utah), Utah (Oak to Ash), Nebraska (Locust to Ash), Ash (Utah to Nebraska) – No Parking 9/3 from 9 AM – 3 PM

2. Locust (south of Nebraska), Oregon (Locust to Maple), Utah (Locust to end of street), Maple (south of Oregon), Nebraska (Rte. 45 to Locust) – No Parking 9/3 from 9 AM – 3 PM; Streets will be closed from 10 AM – 3 PM

Alternative routes will be clearly marked, and detour signs will guide drivers around the affected areas. Residents and visitors are advised to plan their travel routes accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

“The Village of Frankfort appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all our residents, businesses, and visitors during the temporary street closures. These measures are taken to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees at the Frankfort Fall Fest,” stated Mayor Keith Ogle.