Frankfort Identifies Streets for Resurfacing 2019
At the July 15, 2019 Frankfort Village Board meeting, officials approved the recommendation from the Operations Committee meeting of July 10, 2019 for the Roadway Maintenance Program for the Village of Frankfort for 2019/2020. Bids for the project had been submitted for review with the recommendation to award the bid to P.T. Ferro in the amount of $1,894,958.78. Funds had been budgeted for this resurfacing program.
The locations to be resurfaced include:
– St. Andrews Way (Huntsmoor Drive to Sauk Trail entrance)
– Jeanie Lane
– 95th Avenue
– Gulfstream Road (Center Road to Mustang Road)
– Colorado Avenue (Locust Street to Route 45) – Completed
– Hawthorne Road
– Elsner Road (Nebraska Street to Route 30)
– Shilling Road
– Tuppence Court
– Aster Drive
– Aster Court
Residents have been notified of the resurfacing project. The Frankfort Public Works Department will provide construction supervision for the project. Locations are evaluated and reviewed each year to ensure the continued quality of the streets throughout the community. Work is tentatively scheduled to begin in early September and is tentatively expected to be completed by the middle of October.
“It’s important that our streets are evaluated for repairs and continue to be safe for our residents. This ongoing program provides the necessary information to plan ahead for resurfacing and budget responsibly to provide the services our residents demand”, commented Frankfort’s Mayor Jim Holland.