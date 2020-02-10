Frankfort Mayor Condemns Hate Propaganda
Frankfort
Frankfort Police became aware of several pieces of hate propaganda that were distributed in a neighborhood in the Village of Frankfort last week. This propaganda was dispersed in plastic bags dropped on driveways. Over the last several months, other southwest suburban areas have experienced similar incidents where these types of materials were distributed in a similar fashion.
Mayor Jim Holland noted, “As Mayor of Frankfort, I strongly condemn actions by individuals or groups that encourage hate, discrimination and exclusion. These behaviors are contrary to our values of fairness, respect and inclusion. This sort of hate message has no place in Frankfort.”
Please contact the Police Department if you receive such materials.