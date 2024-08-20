Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle To Run For Second Term

Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle made his intentions known today that he is seeking a second term releasing a spirited campaign video asking voters for another term when voters will go to the polls next April in municipal elections.

“It has truly been my privilege to serve as mayor and I thank the voters for the trust they placed in me to lead our village,” stated Ogle. “When I ran, I told Frankfort voters that I wanted to be part of making our village a better place to live, not just for today, but for tomorrow. That we needed a place for our young families as well as for our senior citizens, and everyone in between. But the job is not done, and I need your help to continue working for all of you,” Ogle added.

Four years ago, Ogle was elected to succeed retiring Mayor Jim Holland who served for 16 years. During the campaign, Ogle laid out a detailed platform and vision to move Frankfort forward and address concerns from residents in the village. These areas included public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and social and cultural vibrancy.

In the video, Ogle goes on to say, “with the support of the staff and Village Board, we are getting the job done and I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve accomplished. He then goes on to say that “but the job is not done, and I need your help to continue working for all of you.”

Ogle said he will visit neighborhoods throughout the village and then lay out his vision for the next four years. Prior to being elected mayor, Ogle was appointed Village Clerk in July 2013 and in 2015 was appointed as a Village Trustee. In April 2017, Ogle ran for Village Trustee and was the highest vote getter in a field of five candidates. Ogle and his wife of 38 years Kim have lived in Frankfort since 2005.