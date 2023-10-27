Frankfort Police Department Presents Annual Costume Parade and Safety Trunk or Treat Event

The Village of Frankfort and the Frankfort Police Department are inviting the community to its annual costume parade and trunk or treat event on Saturday, October 28 starting at 10 AM and going until Noon in the Breidert Green Municipal lot in downtown Frankfort, located at Oak and Kansas Streets.

The E.F. Bucko costume parade, led by Police Chief Leanne Chelepis, will kick off the festivities promptly at 10 AM. followed by the trunk or treat extravaganza. This free, fun-filled event allows children to show off their Halloween costumes while safely trick-or-treating trunk to trunk. Come see local businesses and organizations showcase creatively decorated vehicles and distribute candy to the eager trick-or-treaters. Participants are also encouraged to vote for their favorite decorated trunk who, along with the chief choice, will be presented with a trophy!

During the event, Frankfort Township will be collecting items for their Treats for the Township Food Drive.

“This Trunk or Treat event is a wonderful Halloween tradition where the police department and local businesses and organizations come together to promote a safe and fun Halloween for all,” commented Mayor Ogle.

Frankfort press release