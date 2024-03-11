Frankfort selected to be part of White House Challenge to End Hunger

Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle was at the White House February 27th as the Biden-Harris Administration recognized mayors and organizations from around the country who have stepped forward to support the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities.

The event was headlined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Senior Administration Officials, and President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition co-chairs Chef José Andrés and Elena Delle Donne.

In March of last year, the Biden administration announced the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities initiative. The president’s goal is to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030 according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. The national strategy was created following a White House September 2022 conference hosted by President Joe Biden on hunger, nutrition, and health. As a result of the conference, the administration announced $8 billion of external commitments to achieve his bold goal according to a news release.

The White House Challenge centers around five Pillars: Improve Food Access and Affordability; Integrate Nutrition and Health; Empower Consumers to Make and Have Access to Healthy Choices; Support Physical Activity for All and Enhance Nutrition and Food Security Research.

Frankfort’s commitment to the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities was approved and Ogle was invited to participate at the special event. “Living a healthy lifestyle is a way of life for many residents in our community,” explained Ogle. “Frankfort is uniquely positioned to be a model and a leader, and I want to continue to build on the health initiatives we started with Move with the Mayor.”

“This trip allowed me to learn more about the program and how we can incorporate our wonderful restaurants, farmers market and recreational activities we have here in Frankfort.”

One of the organizations involved in the effort is the Dohmen Company Foundation. The company website states that only “1 in 10 adults meets the US Dietary Guidelines recommendations for fruits and vegetables and ultra-processed foods make up nearly 60% of the US diet.” Poor eating habits lead to risk factors and diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and more.

In 2022, Ogle partnered with the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention to launch Move with the Mayor Frankfort (MWTM). The national initiative collaborates with mayors across the nation to challenge their communities to be more physically active. Mayor Ogle held twenty-six community events showcasing Frankfort’s amenities to encourage the increase in physical activity.

The effort led Ogle to an invitation to the White House event to highlight the village’s commitment to the larger initiative. “I’m proud to represent Frankfort on a national stage and excited by what we can do together as a village to reduce diet-related diseases in our population.”