Frankfort Swears In Newly-Elected Mayor and Village Trustees
Village of Frankfort Administration Building, 432 W. Nebraska Street, Frankfort, IL PHOTO CREDIT: Village of Frankfort
Frankfort Mayor-elect Keith Ogle, newly elected Village Trustees Michael Leddin, Daniel Rossi and Eugene Savaria as well as newly elected Village Clerk Katie Schubert will be sworn into office on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Will County Judge and former Frankfort Mayor Ray Rossi will administer the oath of office during the Village Board Meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Village of Frankfort Administration Building, 432 W. Nebraska Street.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to 50 people or fewer to allow for social distancing. Residents are invited to watch the ceremonial installation of the new Village Board on FCTV Channel 6 or the Village of Frankfort’s YouTube channel.