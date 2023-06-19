Frankfort Township bank robbed over the weekend

A bank in unincorporated Frankfort Township was robbed on Saturday morning. Two men entered the BMO Harris bank at 11:40 AM and threatened the tellers with guns.

Reports state that there were customers in the bank at the time of the incident. One of the suspects escorted an employee to the vault where they then struck them on the head with their weapon.

The two robbers fled the scene in a dark blue Dodge Challenger. Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574.