1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Frankfort Township bank robbed over the weekend

June 19, 2023 3:56PM CDT
Share
Frankfort Township bank robbed over the weekend
Photo: Will County Sheriff’s Office

A bank in unincorporated Frankfort Township was robbed on Saturday morning. Two men entered the BMO Harris bank at 11:40 AM and threatened the tellers with guns.

Reports state that there were customers in the bank at the time of the incident. One of the suspects escorted an employee to the vault where they then struck them on the head with their weapon.

The two robbers fled the scene in a dark blue Dodge Challenger. Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574.

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Identities Of Couple Shot In Romeoville
3

Joliet Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges
4

Bond set at $2.5 Million for man charged with Domestic Battery
5

Missing Manhattan Man's Body Recovered by Grundy County Authorities

Recent Posts