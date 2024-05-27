Frankfort’s Kickoff to Summer Celebration June 2, 2024

Join a local community as they kick off summertime in Frankfort with an exciting celebration.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, downtown Frankfort will come alive with a day where community spirit, entertainment, and summer vibes collide.

The event will mark the opening of the summer season of the Frankfort Country Market, with the market expanding to feature over 60 vendors offering a variety of goods including produce, cut flowers, plants, honey, meats, poultry, seafood, dairy, baked goods, canned goods, hot foods, and much more! Don’t miss the Frankfort Chamber’s Community Showcase event on Breidert Green, coinciding with the Frankfort Country Market from 9 AM to 1 PM. This is not your typical business expo – local businesses and organizations will gather to showcase their unique offerings.

After the market and showcase conclude, the excitement continues with DJ Don Gray providing music and entertainment, featuring hula hoop contests, limbo, dancing, and more!

Get ready for bubbles galore! Jason, The Bubble Artist, will create super giant bubbles, thousands of tiny bubbles, gigantic bubble clouds, and more using special custom bubble equipment, accompanied by comedy and interaction. Kids and adults alike will love chasing and popping these bubbles!

Magical Balloon Dude, Dale, will step into the spotlight to deliver a colorful, artistic, and hilarious experience all twisted together in one spectacular performance you will not forget!

As the sun sets, bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a concert on Breidert Green. From 6:30 – 8 PM, Wild Daisy will take the stage, delivering an energetic performance of current and classic country, pop, and rock favorites.

Adding to the excitement of summer in Frankfort, we are delighted to share that Kansas Street spanning from Ash Street to Oak Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, allowing Kansas Street restaurant-goers to enjoy outdoor dining beginning with this event and continuing through October.

“Come and join us as we usher in summertime in Frankfort, a season brimming with exciting events like Cruisin’ Frankfort, Fridays on the Green, Art on the Green, Movies on the Green, Concerts on the Green, Fishing Derby, Bluegrass Fest, and more!” stated Mayor Keith Ogle.

This event is free and open to the public. Please note that the schedule of events is subject to change. In case of rain or severe weather, certain or all activities may be affected. Follow the Village of Frankfort on Facebook or visit www.frankfortil.org for further details.

Village of Frankfort Press release