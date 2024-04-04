Frankfurt Hopes To Attract More People To Downtown With Expanded Parking

The Village of Frankfort wants to make it easier to park and shop in their downtown. Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle on WJOL says 140 parking spots will be added to the downtown area.

The new parking spots will be located at 2 Smith Street (Framilco building and lot) and Prairie Park lot. The building was razed on 2 Smith Street to make way for a larger lot. The smaller lot on White Street will be attached to the Prairie Park Parking lot and will be just north of the current lot where Senso, Rustic Kneed, Nautical Bowls and dentist office are being built.

Meanwhile Mayor Ogle says they’re working on getting a Christkindlmarket this year. The holiday market in Chicago and Aurora features international and local vendors with food, crafts and Christmas ornaments.