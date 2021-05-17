Free book reuse/recycling event offered by Will County RRE, Joliet Park District
People peruse the stacks of books at a previous reuse/recycling event. There was no event last year because of the pandemic. This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4-6.
The annual Will County book reuse/recycling event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4-6 at Joliet Park District’s Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Drive.
The free event is sponsored by the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division and the Joliet Park District.
Schools, libraries and members of the general public can bring any unused and unwanted books for reuse and recycling. All types of hardcover and paperback books will be accepted and shared for free.
The annual event prevents thousands of books from going unused or dumped into landfills. Books that are not reused will be shipped for recycling at the end of the three-day event.
Tim Anderson, who coordinates the book collection for the Will County Land Use Department, said, “Our goal is to promote literacy and improve the environment through recycling.”
Due to COVID-19, participants will be required to wear masks; masks will not be available on site. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time. Additionally, outside areas, including a large tent and the nature center’s back porch, will also be available for browsing this year.
For more information, or questions about the book event, contact Tim Anderson at 815-727-8834, email [email protected] or go to www.willcountygreen.com .