      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Free COVID-19 Testing Saturday

Sep 4, 2020 @ 9:25am

The state of Illinois is offering two temporary COVID-19 testing sites in the area tomorrow. One will be at Bolingbrook High School. The second will be at Joliet Junior College. Both sites will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone can be tested. You don’t have to show symptoms. The test will be done via a simple nasal swab.

Tests are free, but they ask that you bring your I-D and an insurance card, if you have one (although you don’t need one to be tested).

You will be called with test results in four to seven days.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington