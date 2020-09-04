Free COVID-19 Testing Saturday
The state of Illinois is offering two temporary COVID-19 testing sites in the area tomorrow. One will be at Bolingbrook High School. The second will be at Joliet Junior College. Both sites will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone can be tested. You don’t have to show symptoms. The test will be done via a simple nasal swab.
Tests are free, but they ask that you bring your I-D and an insurance card, if you have one (although you don’t need one to be tested).
You will be called with test results in four to seven days.