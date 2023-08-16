Free Event Returns For The Second Year in Joliet: Porch & Park Music Fest

Porch & Park Music Fest is a free event bringing together some of our area’s most talented original musicians, plus friends from the touring community, for afternoon performances on porches in Joliet’s historic Cathedral Area, followed by an evening free concert at Preservation Park, 710 Taylor St. Saturday, August 19, 2023.

From 1:30 – 5 PM, take a walking rotation through the Cathedral Area to catch different music acts on various porches, then head to Preservation Park for the main concert event from 5:30 – 9 PM. Bring your own chair/blanket and pack your own goodies and refreshments. Food will be available for purchase from our friends from Moe Joe’s Cajun & Caribbean Cuisine! Pick up your map of participating porches at Preservation Park or any of the porch sites beginning at 1 PM or by clicking here.