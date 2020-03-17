      Breaking News
First Will County Coronavirus Case Confirmed; Hotline Established at Health Department

Free Grab And Go Meals Offers To Children Under The Age Of 18 In Joliet District 86

Mar 17, 2020 @ 5:38am
Dirksen Jr. High School/WJOL photo

Joliet Public Schools District 86 will provide FREE Grab and Go Meals to any child under the age of 18 years old from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 2020, as well as Monday, March 30, 2020.

The meals will be available for curbside pick-up at District 86 Junior High Schools for students from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Children are encouraged to be in the car when picking up the meals.

Pick-up locations are: Dirksen Junior High (Midland Avenue side parking lot-horseshoe, Door #18), Gompers Junior High (Briggs Street parking lot, Door #27), Hufford Junior High (Ingalls Avenue parking lot, Door #26) and Washington Junior High (Richards Street parking lot, Door #24).

