Free Live-Streamed Concerts On The Barton Grande Theatre Pipe Organ At The Rialto
Organ concerts at the Rialto Square Theatre
The VenuWorks-managed Rialto Square Theatre would like to introduce the “Quarantine Concerts” series beginning on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 12-12:30pm. This series will be composed of recurring Friday noontime concerts on the Barton Grande Theatre Pipe Organ. Concerts will extend through the end of May 2020 and will be live-streamed via the Rialto’s Facebook page (facebook.com/RialtoSquareTheatre). Recordings of the concerts will then be added to their website rialtosquare.com.
This concert series will feature various organists including those involved in in JATOE, the Joliet Area Theatre Organ Enthusiasts. These live-streamed concerts will be absolutely free to all patrons, though donations are appreciated. Please consider donating to the 1926 Campaign at rialtosquare.com/1926-campaign.
The Rialto staff is, “incredibly excited to be offering this unique concert experience to our loyal patrons during this time of uncertainty.”