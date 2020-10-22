      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Free Mobile COVID-19 Test Site In Plainfield On Sunday

Oct 22, 2020 @ 6:53am
File photo/Bolingbrook COVID testing site at the shuttered Walgreens on Boughton and Whitewater/md

The Illinois Department of Public Health will conduct FREE mobile testing for COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Plainfield High School — Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive.

Drive-through testing will be done in the North parking lot.

Simple nasal swabs will be used. You will be called with results within 4-7 days. No cost for testing.

Bring your insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.

Anyone can get tested!

You don’t have to have symptoms or be sick.

