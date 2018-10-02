Free National Teen Defensive Driving School Comes To Speedway Oct. 6th & 7th

Joliet area students can register for the FREE national teen defensive driving program called B.R.A.K.E.S which stands for Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe. The free event will be held at the Chicagoland Speedway on October 6th and 7th. Former drag racing champion Doug Herbert tragically lost his two teenage sons in a car crash in 2008. At that time he learned that car crashes were the number one cause of death for teenagers. Herbert made it his mission to teach his son’s friends to drive defensively.

Teens who take the free B.R.A.K.E.S. program are 64-percent less likely to get in a crash within the next three years. To date the B.R.A.K.E.S. program has trained over 33-thousand teens across the country. To register go to putonthebrakes.org.