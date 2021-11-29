Free One-on-One Energy Consultations Available on Dec. 7 and 9

Free 30-minute energy consultations with Citizens Utility Board representatives will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 9, as the final event in a three-part energy consumption series.
Sessions will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. on both evenings to review ComEd and/or Nicor bills. Registrations can be completed online at https://bit.ly/VUBCDec7 for the Dec.7th consultations and at https://bit.ly/VUBCDec9 for the Dec. 9th consultations.
Participants will automatically be entered in a drawing for a programmable thermostat.
The series is sponsored by the Resource Recovery and Energy Division of the Will County Land Use Department, Citizens Utility Board, Lewis University, Joliet Junior College, University of St. Francis, and Governors State University.
More information about the Will County Resource Recovery and Energy Division can be found at www.willcountygreen.com.
More information about the Citizen’s Utility Board’s Bill Clinics can be found on their website.