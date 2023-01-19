1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Free Training Course For New Pace Bus Drivers In Partnership With Joliet Jr. College

January 19, 2023 10:50AM CST
PACE bus

Joliet Jr. College is partnering with Pace Suburban Bus to provide free CDL-Class-B commercial driver’s license permit course. If you pass the test at the end of the course you could be hired by Pace.

From the JJC website:

Developed in partnership with Pace Suburban Bus, students will gain an understanding of the current laws, rules and regulations that govern the operation of a Class B Commercial Motor Vehicle. This course provides students with the tools and resources needed to sit for and pass the examinations to obtain an Illinois Secretary of State Class B Commercial Driver’s License. Upon successful passage of the examination at the end of the two-week course, students will continue their training as employees of Pace. Participants must be 21 years old, have a valid Illinois driver’s license and obtain a court-ordered Motor Vehicle Report (also called a Driving Record Abstract) with a good driving record for the last five years. The cost of the MVR is $12, but Pace covers all other costs associated with training, making the program free for participants.

Pre-Hire Event
In order to participate in the CDL B training, students must attend the Pre-Hire Event where they will meet with representatives from Pace, learn more about the program and begin the screening process, which includes application completion, an assessment questionnaire and a background check. All candidates must bring a valid Illinois driver’s license and a DMV or Secretary of State Motor Vehicle Report (also called ‘Driving Record Abstract’ in Illinois) with no more than two infractions or tickets in the last five years.

Spring T1 | Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 6-9 p.m. | Main Campus

For more information click here.

